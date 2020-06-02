In lieu of flowers on behalf of William Gordon Jollymore, 86, of Clarkston, checks can be made to the Margaree Salmon Museum at P.O. Box 46, N.E. Margaree Nova Scotia, Canada BOE 2HO. An incorrect address ran in Sunday’s paper in his obituary because of incorrect information provided to the Lewiston Tribune.
