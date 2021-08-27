The funeral for Kathleen Ellen Hasenoehrl, 67, of Culdesac, will begin with a rosary at 11 a.m. today followed by a Mass at 11:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston. Incorrect information was provided to the Lewiston Tribune for her obituary that ran Tuesday.
