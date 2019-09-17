Clarice Avon (Moore) Rohde was born Sept. 13, 1935, in Plains, Mont., to Agnes and James Moore.
She grew up in Lewiston, where she met the love of her life, Jack Rohde.
They began their 65-year love story, saying “I do” May 22, 1954.
Their life together was filled with many family and friends. For many, she will be remembered as a gracious hostess with a beautiful spirit of giving from her pies to her famous Christmas fudge. You never walked out of her house without being loaded down with homemade goodies.
Her passion was her beautiful yard filled with her gorgeous roses, which she loved to share with everyone. If you visited her in the summer, you went home with a bouquet of roses.
Clarice went to dance once again with her love on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
She is survived by her three children, Deb Cooper, of Post Falls, Idaho; Ron (Brenda) Rohde, of Lewiston; and Raydene (Joe) Condon, of Boise.
She was an incredible grandmother to eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, who will all miss her more then words can say.
Per her request, there will only be a family service.
Her family would like to thank the nursing staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for the wonderful care and kindness shown to her.