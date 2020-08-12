Clarence W. Johnson, 89, passed away because of cancer Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, surrounded by his family at home.
Clarence was born May 3, 1931, in Little Falls, Minn., to Walter and Helen Johnson. He attended both Clarkston and Lewiston schools. At 13, his first job was a bellhop at the Lewis Clark Hotel. Then he worked for Western Union and Payless Drug Store. He was a manager for Smith’s Frozen Food, then ended up at Potlatch Corp., where he retired after 40 years in the plywood department.
He married Donna Hawley on Dec. 11, 1965, in Grangeville. Clarence and Donna enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, huckleberry picking, hiking and their walks.
A special thanks to Jenny from hospice for being there for Dad and the love and blessing she gave him through his passing. And a special thank you to Pastor Hugh and Pastor Jim.
Clarence is survived by his sons, Doug Johnson (fiancée Debbie Willett Hammack), of Lewiston, and Leslie Hawley, of Clarkston; grandsons Chad Johnson, of San Antonio, and John Hawley, of Lewiston; granddaughters Sara Moulton and her two daughters, of Seattle, Roxanne Lemley, of Medford, Ore., April Hawley, of Lewiston, and Summer Johnson, of Lewiston; great-granddaughters Brooklyn Johnson, of Tacoma, and Jo Jo Lemley, of Medford, Ore.; great-grandsons Dylan Lemley, of Medford, Ore., Andrew and Tre-Von; and nieces Karen Street and Linda Paquin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Johnson; parents Walter and Helen Johnson; brother John Johnson; and sister Irene Wagner.
Per wishes of the family, no service will be held.