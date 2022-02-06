Clarence Burt Graham, 98, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at his home of natural causes.
Clarence was born June 1, 1923, in Hoisington, Kan., to Robert and Shirley Graham. He graduated from high school in Hoisington, Kan., in 1945. Clarence served in WWII in the U.S. Navy on the USS Independence (CVL-22).
He married his high school sweetheart, Evelyn Faye Doonan, in Housington, Kan. Clarence worked in Walla Walla and owned the Glass Shop. He also was a Seventh-day Adventist and a past master mason. He was the grand high priest of the Royal Arch Masons of Washington.
Clarence is survived by his son Robert K. Graham, of Spokane; daughter Cheryl Rogers, of Clarkston; and son George W. Graham, of North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn F. Graham and daughter Joyce Graham.
Services will be held at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at merchantfuneralhome.com.