Clarece Marie Nicklas, 75, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by those close to her. She was born Nov. 23, 1946, in Caldwell to Clarence Habeck and Lucille Steinmetz. She attended Othello High School, then later moved to Pomeroy High School.

Clarece enjoyed many activities such as barrel racing as a young girl to her late teens. Then she was the secretary for the Teamsters Union Hall and had always been adventurous which led her to Alaska, where she learned to bartend then traveled back to Lewiston, where she bought and owned Clarece’s Sidetrack and ran it for 20 years plus. She was a go-getter and sought out to learn and obtain certificates like her HAMAT and asbestos license. Clarece was also known for her eye of decorating she and would find rundown homes and would revamp them and sell them.