Clarece Marie Nicklas, 75, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by those close to her. She was born Nov. 23, 1946, in Caldwell to Clarence Habeck and Lucille Steinmetz. She attended Othello High School, then later moved to Pomeroy High School.
Clarece enjoyed many activities such as barrel racing as a young girl to her late teens. Then she was the secretary for the Teamsters Union Hall and had always been adventurous which led her to Alaska, where she learned to bartend then traveled back to Lewiston, where she bought and owned Clarece’s Sidetrack and ran it for 20 years plus. She was a go-getter and sought out to learn and obtain certificates like her HAMAT and asbestos license. Clarece was also known for her eye of decorating she and would find rundown homes and would revamp them and sell them.
She is survived by her sisters, Norma Brownfield and Marleen Breeden; daughter, Michelle Jones; son, Brian (Bobbi) Jones; granddaughters, Chanel, Kalynn and Lacie; grandsons, Austin and Brysen; great-grandchildren, Brian, Lucille, William and Wrenlee, all of Lewiston. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Lucille, and her great-granddaughter, Clarechelle Jones.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.