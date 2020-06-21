Clara Mae Bressler, 84, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 4, 1936, in Judkins, Idaho, to Clinton and Delie Green.
Mom’s wishes were fulfilled. She was able to spend her final days in her home surrounded by her family that she loved, and we loved her so much.
She peacefully slipped away after a short battle with cancer. She will forever leave an empty place in our lives and heart. She has so many friends that will miss her friendly and spunky spirit.
Clara and Leon were married April 5, 1956, in Elko, Nev. They traveled throughout the Northwest, following construction jobs while raising three daughters before settling in Lewiston in 1965. They continued traveling after their daughters had families of their own.
Clara lived on the Hawaiian Islands and was a proud survivor of Hurricane Iniki in 1992. Mom had various waitressing jobs. Her customers at the Ramrod, Hilltop and Effies were a joy in her life.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Jay) Reynolds, Vicky (Dave) Atkinson and Kathy (Emmett) Carter; grandchildren Myka (Addam) Smith, Chad (Erika) Wassmuth, Bryson (Jaime) Carter and Jaclyn Carter; great-grandchildren Ashlynn, Peyton, Riley, Crew, Theodore and Virginia Mae; sister Gay Guill; and several extended family and friends who held a special place in her heart.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Leon.
A celebration of life will be held from 4-7 p.m. July 1 at the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
