Cindy Sue Eccles, of Clarkston, exited to heaven Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, after suffering a heart attack Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. She was 62. She passed at Kootenai Hospital in Coeur d’Alene. Cindy fought like heck to the end.
Cindy was born Oct. 10, 1959, and lived most of her life in Lewiston before moving to Clarkston five years ago. She was saddled with having her birthday on opening day of Idaho hunting season. This resulted in her father, Bob, being gone on her birthday when she was young. She was a daddy’s girl and spent hours with him mechanicing in the garage, mostly on snowmobiles.
She and her parents were avid snowmobilers and motorcyclists. She had a factory Arctic Cat and raced at Clarkia and West Yellowstone, once clocking over 90 MPH at the Fossil Bowl oval. She had a loving and active childhood. Her parents raised her right. Her dad, Bob, drove trucks for 35 years and her mom, Connie, stayed home with Cindy and her brother, Terry. She learned early that hard work was the secret to success.
Cindy attended Lewiston High School, graduating in 1977 with me, Stan Eccles.
Cindy worked most of her life at Clearwater Paper. During her time there she attended and graduated from Lewis-Clark State College. She was a Safety Coordinator at the mill, retiring eight years ago after 25 years.
Cindy married me in 1981. We celebrated our 40th year this year — 40 years of love, adventure and accomplishment that brought great joy and pride. We had no children.
Cindy was always willing to try anything. I mean anything. She took up golf years ago while she and I were dating. At first I taught her, and most recently she was coach. She loved golfing and was active in the Quail Ridge Ladies Association. She lived for tournaments and was hugely competitive. She carded a 79 this year, her first time in the 70s.
Cindy’s second love was sewing, knitting and quilting. She worked part-time at Becky’s Sewing Center. Her sewing room sits idle now, but her quilts, throws and wall hangings adorn every room in the house. These will remain a welcome reminder of her works — of her.
Cindy was a generous soul. Participating in many civic activities, including working at the food bank, working as an election poll worker and was a blood donor her whole life. She has always needed to stay busy. She was also willing and eager to start up conversations with anyone. The proverbial social butterfly.
Cindy also loved to hunt and camp. We spent hours and days in the woods with our friends and our dogs. We camped, four-wheeled and hiked. We couldn’t get enough of being outdoors. She adored our dogs, Ashley and Howie.
Cindy left this world far to early. We lost an incredible woman. She will be missed by all. I know she will be looking down watching. Someday she and I will be reunited. This planet was a better place while she was here. God must have needed her more than we did — he will have his hands full. She’ll be running the place before long.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Stan; and by her brother, Terry, of Spokane. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Constance Devin. The family suggests any donations may be made to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter.
To all who attend her service, golfers wear your golf glove; knitters bring the tool of your trade. Others bring something you love and enjoy. Cindy will be thrilled to see this.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 4, at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.