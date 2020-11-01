Cindy Louise Bolen, 61, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
She was born May 15, 1959, in Hawthorne, Calif. She lived in California for many years until moving to Idaho in 1992. Growing up in Southern California, Cindy and her family enjoyed many fun trips to the beach; the local pool, where she never wanted to get her face wet; museums; parks; and camping trips. After completing her GED, Cindy moved into the secretarial field and began working first in insurance, then spent the remainder of her life working in the legal field, which she enjoyed so much.
Cindy loved animals, especially cats, of which there were usually multiple around the house having been rescued from the streets. One time, she rescued a tree squirrel which she named Elvis and raised him from a baby. Cindy also enjoyed puttering around in the yard and liked discussing the health of her rose bushes.
She is survived by her long-term partner of 27 years, Peter Todd Temple; her mother, Rosa Clingen-peel, of California; sisters Lorrie Bolen, of Texas, and Rose (Pete) Bullock, of California; stepmother Patti Davis; stepsister Karyn (Bob) Grimm, of Clarkston, and Diann Charlo and Debby (Kelly) Hogan, of Lewiston; three nieces, a nephew and four great-nephews.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Gale E. Bolen, of Lewiston.
Cindy’s generous spirit extended to family and friends and was always willing to help others by running to the store, doing yard work or feeding a pet. Her kind heart and fun-loving spirit will be greatly missed by family and friends. Rest in peace, dear Cindy.
There will be no service at this time, but condolences may be left at vassar-rawls.com.