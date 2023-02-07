Cindy L. Pratt

Cindy L. Pratt, 62, of Winchester, received her wings Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, over the Idaho mountains in the arms of her loving husband. This came after a long battle with cancer.

Cindy was born April 22, 1960, to Duane and Jane Hendrix in Lewiston. She grew up on the family farm doing anything and everything outdoors. Her favorite activities were always outside; hunting, fishing, camping, boating and being on her horse or four-wheeler.

