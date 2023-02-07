Cindy L. Pratt, 62, of Winchester, received her wings Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, over the Idaho mountains in the arms of her loving husband. This came after a long battle with cancer.
Cindy was born April 22, 1960, to Duane and Jane Hendrix in Lewiston. She grew up on the family farm doing anything and everything outdoors. Her favorite activities were always outside; hunting, fishing, camping, boating and being on her horse or four-wheeler.
On June 21, 1980, she married her high school sweetheart, Michael L. Pratt. On Dec. 25, 1982, a daughter, Amanda, joined the family. Eighteen months later a son, Ben, made the family complete. Cindy’s grandsons were her inspiration to keep moving forward.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father and hunting partner, A.D. Hendrix; and her sister Patricia Hendrix.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Michael L. Pratt; daughter, Amanda (Heath) Fuller; son Ben (Ashley) Pratt; grandsons Blake, Wyatt, Tate and Logan; mother, Jane Hendrix; sisters Cherie Stigum, Pam Barnard and Sandy Zenner; as well as her faithful dog, Gus.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Craigmont Cemetery. A celebration of life and dinner will follow at the Winchester Community Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Winchester QRU-Fire Department. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.