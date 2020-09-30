Christopher Earl Watson, 38, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Lewiston.
He was born Jan. 22, 1982, in Lewiston, to Vicky Thivierge Wall and Russell Eugene Watson.
Christopher attended Asotin Elementary and graduated with the Class of 2001 from Clarkston High School. While he was in high school, he worked at Quail Ridge Golf Course, because of his love for golf. After he graduated in 2001, he helped out and learned about auto body work at Eric’s Auto Body in Clarkston.
Around 2008, he moved to Spokane and worked several jobs such as doing maintenance work for an apartment complex. In 2014, he started work for Kaiser Aluminum, where he worked until an illness caused him to leave that job in 2019.
Besides his love for golf, Christopher loved to also fish and spend time with family. He also had a special talent for being able to fix anything that needed to be repaired.
He is survived by his mom, Vicky (Allen) Wall; father Russel Watson; grandfather Leo F. Thivierge; sisters Cheryl Ann (Timothy) Cline and Shelly Lynn (Jay) Tartera; uncle and aunt Allen (Reneé) Thivierge; uncles Brian Thivierge and James Thivierge; aunts Brenda Evans and Christine Thivierge; aunt and uncle Donna (Tharon) Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and his beloved dog and best friend, Sally. Christopher was preceded in death by his grandmother, Joan Mary Thivierge, and grandparents, George and Marian Watson.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 11, at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, or to the Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley.
