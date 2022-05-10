Christine Thomas, 87, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at her home in Orofino.
Christine was born April 19, 1935, on the family farm in Christian County in Kentucky to Dee and Malisa Chapman. She was raised on the family farm by loving parents with twin double first cousins on an adjoining farm.
She attended elementary school at one-room Little River School, and she attended high school at South Christian High School, graduating in 1953. She then graduated from Arizona State University and was on the dean’s list, and over the years added credits to have the equivalent of a master’s degree in Education. Christine was employed by the Mesa School District for 25 years before she retired.
Christine and Robert L. Thomas were married Nov. 12, 1954, and they both retired and moved to Orofino in 1997.
She loved to fish and was an excellent shot. Christine had a large embroidery room filled with several great machines that enabled her to do beautiful work with great designs.
She and her husband were members of the First Christian Church in Orofino.
Christine is survived by her husband, Robert; son Thomas Lee Thomas; sister Betty; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dee and Malisa; two brothers; four sisters; daughter Sandra Ann; and son Donald Allen.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the First Christian Church, 515 Michigan Ave., Orofino. A memorial graveside service will follow at the Orofino Riverside Cemetery.