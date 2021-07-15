Christine Marie Braniff, born March 12, 1957, passed into eternity unexpectedly but peacefully Sunday, July 11, 2021, when God called her home.
Christine was born and grew up in San Jose, Calif., the second of seven siblings. Her beautiful, blonde hair earned her the nickname “Sister Golden Hair Surprise.” She quickly gained wisdom beyond her years and over time developed many self-taught skills and talents that amazed those around her. Christine always gave generously of herself, and her love for Jesus, family and friends was extravagant and evident in all she did. Her angelic countenance now surely shines more than ever, and she will be missed beyond words can describe.
Christine is survived by her husband, Larry; son Jim; daughter Angela; stepsons Cory and Troy; grandsons Ethan, Liam and Zachary; and by her siblings, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, July 17, at Echo Hills Church in Lewiston, followed by a graveside visitation at Mountain View Funeral Home and a celebration of life with light buffet provided at Echo Hills Church.