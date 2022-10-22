Christine Margaret Rice was born May 16, 1991, in Grangeville, to parents Patrick Rice and Margaret Schell Rice. Moving with family, she resided in Moscow where her parents attended the University of Idaho. Christine moved with family to the west side where she lived in Tigard, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash. She passed away unexpectedly at her home in Vancouver on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, leaving behind a number of devastated family and friends.
From an early age, Christine showed an interest in and considerable talent for art. When working on a project, she would become so immersed that she would scarcely know who entered or left the room. Christine was a gifted athlete. Competing for the Skyview High School track team, she set a state record in the high jump event her senior year. That caught the attention of coaches at Washington State University, where she was awarded a scholarship. She competed on the WSU track team for four years and earned her BA degree in Fine Arts.
Christine is survived by her mother, Margaret Schell; half-sister, Sadie Ringo; parents Patrick and Margaret Rice; and a very large extended family. Christine loved her family and enjoyed time with them every chance she had. Christine was a lover of animals and leaves behind two cats and a dog named Lady. She had many talents including a business creating block prints for personalized apparel. Her love for the outdoors inspired designs for her block prints. She enjoyed pottery, gardening, house plants (had approximately 200) and cooking. She was a fabulous cook and was partial to Mexican food. Christine was very attentive to those around her and generous by nature. She enjoyed cooking for others and giving gifts.
All who knew Christine are grateful for the 31 years we shared with her. Her absence leaves a vast empty space in our hearts. We shall be sustained by memories and our love for Christine.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Summit Grove Lodge in Ridgefield, Wash.