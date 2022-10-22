Christine Margaret Rice was born May 16, 1991, in Grangeville, to parents Patrick Rice and Margaret Schell Rice. Moving with family, she resided in Moscow where her parents attended the University of Idaho. Christine moved with family to the west side where she lived in Tigard, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash. She passed away unexpectedly at her home in Vancouver on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, leaving behind a number of devastated family and friends.

From an early age, Christine showed an interest in and considerable talent for art. When working on a project, she would become so immersed that she would scarcely know who entered or left the room. Christine was a gifted athlete. Competing for the Skyview High School track team, she set a state record in the high jump event her senior year. That caught the attention of coaches at Washington State University, where she was awarded a scholarship. She competed on the WSU track team for four years and earned her BA degree in Fine Arts.