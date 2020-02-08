Christine H. Engle, 89, of Pullman, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman.
Ruth Christine Harman was born Jan. 25, 1931, in Duncansville, Pa., to the Rev. George Blair and Lulu (Fetterolf) Harman. She was born in the Lutheran church parsonage, where her father was pastor.
Christine grew up and received her education in Hollidaysburg, Pa. Following high school graduation, Christine attended Susquehanna University, where she received her degree in education. During her college years, Christine was the Waterfront Director at Ellis Girls’ school in Philadelphia.
Completing her college education, Christine taught school for a while and, on June 24, 1956, married Carl Franklin Engle. They made Pennsylvania their home and she began raising the family. In 1965, they moved to Morgantown, W.Va., and in 1970 the family moved to Pullman, where she has made her home since.
Christine was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother, and throughout her life, she made her family the focal point in all she did. She was a member and served two terms as regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and was a worthy matron in the Eliza Hart Spalding Order of Eastern Star. Christine was active in WSU organizations, volunteered for the food bank and made children’s sweaters for these organizations. Christine was a very involved member, including leadership responsibilities, of the Girl Scouts through the years, as well as a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pullman.
Christine is survived by two sons, Blair (Kacie-Linn) Engle and Samuel (Nari) Engle; two daughters, Ruth (Clark) Stevens and Rachel (Tom) Montgomery; a sister, Mary Lou Vaughn; and her nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, in October 2019; one brother; and one grandchild.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Independent Social Hall at Bishop Place in Pullman. Christine will be laid to rest next to her husband, Dr. Carl Engle, at the Pullman Cemetery. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.