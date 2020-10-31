Christine Cecelia Rugg, 89, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Lewiston.
She was born Jan. 20, 1931, in Ferdinand to Frank and Fredonia (Schreiner) Steiger. Christine attended school in Winchester and married Clarence F. Rugg on Jan. 13, 1952, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Lewiston.
Christine lived in Lewiston and the surrounding areas for 68 years, as well as two years in Denver, Colo., and 19 years in Richland/Burbank, Wash. She was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and was a dedicated volunteer at the Idaho State Veterans Home.
Christine is survived by daughters Sheila Campbell, of Molalla, Ore., and Sheryl Kreutz, of Denver, Colo.; sisters Elsie Wright and Evelyn Gill, both of Lewiston; brothers Frank Steiger, of Lewiston, and Don Steiger, of Rockford, Wash.; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband Clarence Rugg; sister Marie Ray; brothers Albert, Clarence and Ed Steiger; and son-in-law Michael Campbell.
There will be a rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4 at All Saints Catholic Church and burial at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. The services will be private for family members only because of the current COVID-19 restrictions.
