Christine Annette Samuelson Slusarenko

Christine Samuelson Slusarenko died peacefully at home Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was 71.
Christine lived her life with dignity, independence and laughter, and was passionate about her health care profession, education and her family and friends.
Christine Annette Samuelson was born in Kansas on Sept. 7, 1949, to Lois Elaine Boyd Samuelson and Everett Vernon Samuelson. The family lived in Kansas, Colorado and Virginia before finally settling in Moscow, where her father was the dean of education at University of Idaho. Christine and her brother, Steve, spent their childhood in the small-town beauty of the Palouse region in the Pacific Northwest.
Christine attended the University of Idaho, where she made lifelong friends in the Alpha Phi sorority. She transferred to Washington State University, where she graduated from the School of Nursing. Later in her career, she earned a Master of Nursing from the Oregon Health & Science University and completed doctoral coursework at Portland State University. Her career was dedicated to health care excellence, and she worked in several hospitals in Portland, Vancouver and Spokane. She joined the management team of Oregon Health & Science University in 1998. She considered her career at OHSU to be the pinnacle of her profession and was proud to contribute to the success of such a highly performing organization. She held several roles at OHSU and retired in 2017 as director of quality management and medical affairs. Additionally, she served as adjunct faculty at Washington State University for many years.
Christine enjoyed spending time with her circle of friends, staying busy with walking groups, book clubs, poker groups, meals and laughter. She was an active member of her local P.E.O. chapter. She was passionate about gardening, and had an annual summer display of flowers, gourds and vegetables in the backyard.
Christine was dedicated to family, and family vacations were a large part of that time spent together. Her travels and reunions took her throughout the U.S., Sweden, U.K., Central America and Dubai. She remained close with her parents and her brother, Steve; his recent death in 2020 dealt a blow to her spirits.
Christine is survived by her daughter, Ann Slusarenko; her son, Alan Slusarenko, and his wife, Dana, and grandchildren Max and Cole; and her sister-in-law, Kelly Samuelson, her niece and goddaughter, Emma, and nephew and godson, Will. She is also survived by caring family and friends throughout the country and beyond.
Christine held strong beliefs in the societal importance of health care and education. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in her honor to the “Christine Slusarenko Endowment” benefiting advanced education at OHSU.
Please visit bit.ly/3tOK5HF and select or write in “Christine Slusarenko Endowment” as donations are made. A memorial service will be scheduled in the near future.