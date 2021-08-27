As I sit here in my childhood home, I never would have dreamed I would be doing this, yet here I sit, tears streaming down my face trying to figure out how to sum up my little brothers life, cut short, but lived in a way that left everyone better for knowing him. This past Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, Christian David Kure, 31, passed from this earth and on to a better place. He was in the company of his beloved furry friend Frank, at his home in Post Falls, Idaho.
Born to Jeffrey Sherman Kure and Nancy Lynn Kure in Moscow, Idaho, on Dec. 9, 1989, Christian was the absolute joy of the family. When Christian entered this world 31 years ago it became a better place, and since that day he has only ever brought abundant amounts of love and light to each and every person in his path. In his younger years he enjoyed baseball, basketball, woodworking, Boy Scouts, anything that included water, even bringing home the occasional pond scum rash. As an adult he enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowboarding and he was a total sports enthusiast. However the one thing he always enjoyed and excelled at, (some might even argue made a career of) was being the proud titleholder of the official Fart Master. Additional awards and achievements include becoming an Eagle Scout, The Golden Glove Award, Best Dimples, Best Brother, Most Valuable Teammate, Most Popular, a Basketball Participation Award and The Enforcer Award.
Christian was a Pullman High School graduate and also studied at Spokane Falls Community College. If you knew Christian, you knew he was an exceptionally hard worker. His work ethic and determination will be missed by anyone who had the pleasure of working with him. He had a paper route as a child and then went on to work for Pizza Pipeline, Aqua Lawn, Mega D and most recently worked for Champion Construction Company since 2018.
I have never met a soul who didn’t absolutely love and adore Christian. He was compassionate, loving, kind, loyal, hard-working, funny and oh so handsome. His smile and those giant dimples will be missed by so many, but we refuse to let his love, light and memory die with his physical body. He is survived by our parents Jeffrey and Nancy Kure, myself Ruthanna Willey, our two brothers Jesse Kure and Daniel Kure along with two nieces, two nephews, his girlfriend, one brother-in-law, seven cousins, four uncles, four aunts, two grandmothers and many, many friends who are like family to us. He is preceded in death by our two grandfathers, and a brother-in-law — boy can I imagine the fun they are all having now.
Our family would like to cordially invite those who loved Christian (a.k.a. Sean, Seany, Seany Boy, Chris) to join us this Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, for a special day to remember him. Visitation at Kimball Funeral Home will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Burial Ceremony at Pullman City Cemetery at 11 a.m. Lunch with friends and family at Living Faith Fellowship will be at noon followed by a Celebration of Life Service. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.
I know I speak for anyone who knew my brother when I say, he will be missed more than words can express, the hole his passing has left in our family is immeasurable, but we know he is still with us in spirit, and we will continue to show love always just like he wanted us to. We were all the lucky ones to have had the time we did with him. See you on the other side Seany. It was the honor of my life being your Sister.