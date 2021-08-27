At this saddened time we’re sharing a black and white version of our loved one, Chris Martson, who passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Chris was born Dec. 29, 1952, at Gritman Hospital in Moscow to parents Francis and Bette Wells Martson. He was named Chris Jackson Martson after his grandfathers — “Chris” from his paternal grandfather and his middle name, “Jackson,” from his maternal grandfather.
In 1953, the family moved to Spokane. As Chris learned to crawl and walk, he perfected the art of locating and knocking over strategically placed lamps. At last count the totals tallied: eight large white lamp bowls and 24 light bulbs. Perhaps this laid the foundation of him discovering his future calling as an electrician.
The family moved to Clarkston in 1958, where Chris proudly resided for the rest of his life. He was a 1971 graduate from Clarkston High School. Following graduation, while working and attending Washington State University, he made the decision to search for a steady career, ultimately leading him to apply at PFI. As a new hire at PFI, he was assigned to the extra board, which put him in many different positions and jobs within the mill. When the opportunity arose, Chris applied and was chosen for the four-year apprenticeship program for journeyman electricians. His hard work led him to become a respected “go-to guy” at Clearwater Paper until his retirement in 2018. He also was a distinguished, longtime P1FCU board member, the first Idaho credit union participant from any organization to earn the Dora Maxwell Award in 2004.
Chris found his forever love when he met Shannon and her daughter Roxanne. They had 33 happy years together, experiencing many shared adventures. Chris enjoyed life, had a great sense of humor and loved reading about politics and history. He loved laughing and investing time with the loves of his life: Shannon, Roxanne, Justin and his granddaughters Cadence and Quinn, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews — he loved them all.
Chris was special to so many lives and left an impact on everyone fortunate enough to spend time with him. Along with family, Chris received much joy from his extended “family” at the mill and several others who crossed his path in the valley. He had a gift for making memorable friendships wherever he went — there were no “strangers” with Chris. He was a devoted man and straight talker, and you always knew you could count on Chris to give you the truth and offer his knowledge and strength. He truly cared for people to his core, and he will be missed.
Chris is survived by his partner in love, Shannon Badgley; their daughter Roxanne (Justin) Miller; granddaughters Cadence and Quinn Miller; mother, Bette Martson; sister Jill (Arnold) Jeffreys; brother David (Debbie) Martson. His father, Francis Martson, preceded him in death.
Chris’ family wishes to thank the emergency responders and hospital workers as well as Merchant Memorial Group for their caring services. The family greatly appreciates all the love and support they have received from numerous friends, family and community members.
A memorial to celebrate his life is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at Merchant Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to be made to a charity of your choice.
