Chloe Judith Hall, 86, of Orofino, the loving mother of three, grandmother to seven, and great-grandmother to many, passed away in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Chloe was born Sept. 15, 1936, in Clarkston, to Dorothy and Howe K. (Joe) Clark.

After graduating from Pierce High School in 1955, she met Joe Vaughan and married. They welcomed their three children together through the following years, while Chloe was a homemaker. They later divorced and Chloe was remarried to Bill Hall, in 1977, and they lived in Lewiston together, for several decades.