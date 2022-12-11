Chloe Judith Hall, 86, of Orofino, the loving mother of three, grandmother to seven, and great-grandmother to many, passed away in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Chloe was born Sept. 15, 1936, in Clarkston, to Dorothy and Howe K. (Joe) Clark.
After graduating from Pierce High School in 1955, she met Joe Vaughan and married. They welcomed their three children together through the following years, while Chloe was a homemaker. They later divorced and Chloe was remarried to Bill Hall, in 1977, and they lived in Lewiston together, for several decades.
Chloe had many hobbies and passions that included cooking, sewing, gardening and reading. She was often in her office sewing the latest Christmas or Easter outfits for her grandchildren, or out in the garden, showing the newest tomato she had harvested and fresh dahlias or roses that had bloomed, and she loved entering those prize winning entries into the local county fair. Chloe also had a fondness for all things butterflies and loved finding them in her garden or in the stores, to decorate her home, or add to an outfit.
She was an active community member and touched the lives of many through her various employment opportunities. Many will remember her through her real estate ventures and as head chef in Chloe’s Kitchen at the Lewiston Gun Club, where she made the valley’s most mouth-watering burgers.
She is survived by her three children, Dan Vaughan of Pierce, Mike (Tina) Vaughan, of Pierce, and Tanya Gillespie, of Orofino. She is also suvived by her grandchildren, Heath (Halina) Vaughan of Hawaii, Jenni (Scott) Hager of Spokane, Cami Jenkins of Orofino, Drew (Amanda) Vaughan of Colfax, Calif., Anna (Jody) Bernal of Spangle, Wash., Ashley (Nathan) Leavitt of Lewiston and Ember (BJ) Kaplan of Medical Lake, Wash.
Anyone that knew Chloe will remember her sweet smile and her contagious laugh. She will be missed by many. The family is grateful for the love and care she received at Brookside Landing in Orofino and would like to thank the doctors and staff that tended to her during her last remaining years.
Pine Hills Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements and, as per the family’s wishes, there will not be any services.