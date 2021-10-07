Cheyenne Liberty Valiant Redwoman was born Sept. 6, 1979, to Beulah (Bee) and Larry Redwoman. He was the youngest of 14 children and a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.
He grew up in Kamiah and graduated in 1991. He was active in martial arts, wrestling, football, track and 4-H. He loved music and his family, especially his children.
Sadly, Cheyenne passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Ramona Mendenhall and Alaurel Lee McMillan; and brother Elton Joseph Mendenhall.
He is survived by his children, Morgan, Mahalia, Delana (River), Graydon, and Lyric Redwoman and Jaycee and Colton Keeney. Cheyenne also has one grandson, Caspian Morris. He is also survived by his siblings: brother Morgan Linderman, and sisters Jessalee Mendenhall, Beulah Dahlin, Queenie Linderman and Delores Belcher. He also had numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th St., Lewiston. A covered-dish dinner will follow at the church.