Cheuk Woon Eng (1936-2022) died peacefully Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Hospice of Spokane.
He was born October 22, 1936, in Taishan, Guangdong Province, China. Cheuk was the second eldest son of nine siblings to Chiu Sze Ng and Bik Ha Lui. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1963 as a ranch hand for the Lynch family in Walla Walla. A robust and resourceful young man, Big Cheuk proved invaluable to the Lynch family to run their ranch. In 1967, he and his older brother, Yick Tse Eng, opened the Chinese Village Restaurant in Moscow. Yick was the front-man and Cheuk ran the kitchen; together, they made the Chinese Village one of the most successful Chinese restaurants on the Palouse and greater Inland Empire.
In 1969, Cheuk went back to Hong Kong to find a wife. It was love at first sight when he met Chui Yin Yee. Cheuk and Chui were married in a double wedding ceremony along with his brother, Cheuk Shui Eng (Little Cheuk) and bride, Kit Ching Chan (Shirley). After the wedding, Cheuk pulled off the incredible feat of securing green cards for his parents, his brother and sister-in-law to immigrate to the United States with Chui and him. This marked the beginning of a lifelong commitment to bring all of his siblings from China to the United States to pursue a better life. Over the next decade, Cheuk gained green cards for all of his remaining siblings in China to reunite with the Eng family in Moscow. This was an enduring source of pride and joy because family always came first for Cheuk.
Cheuk was committed to his craft and ran the Chinese Village kitchen with gusto. He worked 12-hour days and six-day weeks for 32 years, serving delicious and reliable Chinese food for his customers and loved ones. His family savored Cheuk’s beef filet pan fried chow mein on any occasion. Cheuk retired in 1999, at age 63, to start the next chapter of his life. He loved doing anything and everything with his life companion and best friend, Chui. They exercised daily, ate healthy foods, traveled to visit family, doted on the grandchildren and beat the house at local casinos. Cheuk loved the authentic Chinese cuisines in the Vancouver and San Francisco Chinatowns, and relished his annual visits with his brother-in-law, Wing Yu, in the San Francisco Bay Area. He and Chui could be found daily in their favorite Dim Sum houses during those annual sojourns.
Cheuk will be remembered most for his humor, generosity and personal integrity. He poked fun at life, didn’t have a bad word to say (except for non-Chinese cooking), and never made a promise he didn’t keep. He is survived by his loving wife Chui; his devoted sons, Martin (Amy) and Maxwell (Anita); and grandchildren, Jasmine, Jade, Nathan, Madeline and Lila; his sisters, Pearl Lim, Sun Mui Chow, Shuet Kum Mar, Shuet Fong Mak, Shuet Kuen Yang; and his brother, Cheuk Shui Eng.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m Friday at Moscow Cemetery at 1650 Troy Highway, Moscow, ID 83843. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to the Hospice of Spokane on behalf of Cheuk Woon Eng at hospiceofspokane.org. Please share any of your favorite Big Cheuk stories at the Shorts Funeral’s website at shortsfuneralchapel.com.