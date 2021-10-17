Chester William Milton was born July 15, 1930, to Earl and Rowena Milton in Kittitas, Wash. He was the youngest of seven children. The family moved to Bremerton when he was 11 years old. He met the love of his life as a young teenager and Chester and Colleen were married Sept. 22, 1949. They had five children.
He was a carpenter and was an exceptional sheet metal fabricator and furnace installer. While in his 30s, Chester attended the Northwest Bible College and was ordained as a minister through the Pentecostal Church of God. He pastored the Oak Park Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God in Camas, Wash., for seven years and the Pentecostal Church of God in Kooskia for eight years. In the late 1980s, Chester and Colleen became full time missionaries in Mexico. He built 12 churches from the ground up and constructed or remodeled numerous churches and parsonages during their 35 years of serving in Mexico. Chester learned to speak the Spanish language and preached whenever possible. His gift was to help pastors establish churches and to minister to families. The Mexican family mourns the passing of their dear Brother Milton but know they will see him in heaven. Chester’s last message was to his family one month before his passing at their annual campout when he reminded them that there is nothing that can separate them from the love of Jesus Christ. It is Chester’s greatest desire is to see all his family and friends in heaven.
Chester contracted COVID-19 and passed away in the hospital with Colleen by his side holding his hand. He went home to live eternally with Jesus Christ on Oct. 4, 2021. He was 91 years old.
He is survived by his adoring wife of 72 years, Colleen Hodges Milton, age 90; daughter-in-law, Karen Milton; daughters, Nadine (Loren) Hansen and Corrine (John) Hvass; sons, Philip Milton and Daniel (Kathie) Milton; 14 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, family friends, church family, Mexican loved ones and his best friend, Whitney The Dog. Many thanks to the faithful supporters of Mexico Ministries who helped make his life’s work possible.
He was preceded in death by his No. 1 son, David Chester Milton; grandson, Aaron Keith Milton; great-great-granddaughter, Camilla Milton; parents, Earl and Rowena Milton; brothers, Theodore, Roland, Kenneth and Robert; and sisters, Joyce and Dorothy.
A public viewing will take place from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22, 2021, at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. The service will be held at noon Oct. 23, 2021, at Blessed Hope Assembly, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. If you are unable to attend the service, a livestream of the service will be hosted on YouTube by Nickels Hawkeye, search “Chester W. Milton Funeral Service.”