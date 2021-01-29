On Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, Cheryle Alice Carlson-Gonzales, loving wife and mother of one son, passed away at the age of 73 because of age-related complications.
Cheryle was born Oct. 6, 1947, in Bellingham, Wash., to Ken and Maxine Carlson. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1965. She served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 through 1969. She then attended Trinity Lutheran College and received her Associate of Arts degree in 1970.
On Dec. 11, 1971, she married Eugene A. Gonzales and moved to the Palouse area. They had one son, Ken Gonzales. After marriage, Cheryle joined the U.S. Forest Service, was active in arts and crafts, the Boy Scouts of America, stamp collecting, and participated in the Latah County Search and Rescue program. Cheryle then went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in recreational therapy from the University of Idaho in 1998. She was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow.
Cheryle was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl and Darrell. She is survived by her husband, Gene; brothers Terry, Chuck and Steve; sisters Karen, Suzzann and Machell; son Ken (Jenny) Gonzales; grandchildren Mitchell (Grace) Gonzales, Rachael (Joshua) Hofstrand; great-grandchildren Eva and Titus (Gonzales); and many extended family members.
At Cheryle’s request, there will be no services held. Memorials in honor of Cheryle can be made to Catholic Charities, USA, www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/ways-to-give/.
Local arrangements are being handled by Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkson.