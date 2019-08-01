Cheryl Rae (Ebel) Walters

June 14, 1946 — July 18, 2019
Cheryl “Cherrie” Rae Ebel was born to Robert William and Mildred Nafé Ebel in Lewiston on June 14, 1946. She went home to be with her savior at the age of 73 on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from heart failure complications at Highline Medical Center in Burien, Wash.
After graduating from Lewiston High School in 1964, she married Lawrence Walters, a career Marine, in May of 1966. As a military wife for more than 20 years, she made a home on several military bases, including Hawaii, Arizona and California. The family moved to Spokane, where she attended art classes, worked at a community center, child care center and a retail collectible shop. Lawrence and Cherrie divorced in 1988.
She lived in Des Moines, Wash., at the time of her passing, living a quiet life with her beloved cat “Blue,” enjoying friendships, attending church and spending time with friends and family. She was also a gifted artist who created beautiful works of art that will live on and be treasured by many.
Cherrie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert William and Mildred Nafé Ebel; stepmother Patricia Ann Ebel; sister Yvonne Stickler; and stepsister Deborah Ann Krueger. Surviving siblings are Deanna Malcom, Bobette Ruddell (Ron), Jeff Ebel (Barb) and Meg Glasgow (Steve); stepbrother Michael Kinmounth (Sherrie) and stepsister Mary Kay Lafrenz (Chuck); along with her four children, seven grandchildren and many other loved family and friends.
Cherrie was a loving mother to her surviving children, who love and miss her beyond words, Valerie Nafé (John Baldwin), Corina Rae Walters (Will Diefenbach), Tara McCrum (Erin) and Vincent Walters (Mary). She was “Grammie” to seven cherished grandchildren, Michaela Rae, Ethan, Katherine, Silas, Jack, Samantha and Isaac.
Enjoying a lifelong love of nature, her wishes were to be cremated and laid to rest on the Selway-Lochsa rivers near the cabin built by her father in Idaho. She will now be remembered among the wildflowers, forest trails, thunder storms, river rapids, mountain breezes and the smell of pine. A family memorial service will be held in Idaho to honor her wishes and to celebrate her life next summer.