Cheong Yau Chang Liu, devoted wife and mother of three children, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the age of 86.
Cheong Yau was born Jan. 9, 1935, in Taichung, Taiwan, to father Kun Yen Chang and mother Ye Sue Deng. She died at home in Moscow on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Chia-Tsang Liu; her three children, Wu Liu, Shane Liu and Audra Liu; and her siblings Chun Deng, of Carlsbad, Calif., Huan Hou Chang and Show Gung Chang, of Taichung, Taiwan; as well as her granddaughter, Carmen Vu, the child of Brandon Vu and Audra Liu.
Cheong Yau was the third of five children. Her father owned a business providing dentistry supplies. She grew up during the time of World War II when Taiwan was under Japanese rule. As a result, she learned to speak Japanese in school, in addition to Mandarin and Taiwanese. She loved American movies of the 1940s and ’50s and admitted to skipping school at times to enjoy them in the theater. She received a bachelor’s degree in horticulture from National Chung Hsing University in Taichung, Taiwan.
She married Dr. Chia-Tsang Liu in 1963, and sons Wu and Shane were born in Taiwan. Her husband came to Moscow to pursue his doctorate degree at the University of Idaho in 1967, and Cheong Yau and their sons joined him in 1970. Their daughter, Audra, was born soon after. All three children graduated from Moscow High School.
Cheong Yau enjoyed sewing and provided tailoring services over the years for Creighton’s and The Bon Marche, as well as to individuals who visited her home. She was an ardent gardener who was very proud of her vegetables and flowers. One of her greatest joys was watching her loved ones savor her delicious home-cooked meals.
An online memorial service will be held in the coming weeks in her honor. Information for the memorial service will be sent to friends and relatives.
Funeral arrangements are managed by Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.