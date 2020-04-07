Charlotte D. Nelson, of Genesee, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 85 at the home of her son, David Nelson, Saturday, April 4, in Moscow.
Charlotte was born May 14, 1936, in Philadelphia, Miss., the daughter of the late Clayton and Mattie D. Harbour. She graduated from Touro School of Nursing in New Orleans in 1958 as a registered nurse. After completing her education, she joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in California. When her first husband, Dr. David Sampson, passed away, she relocated to his family home in Moscow, where she worked at Gritman Hospital as an RN. Shortly after moving to Moscow, she was introduced to Jay Nelson, a farmer from Genesee, and they were married Sept. 14, 1963. Jay preceded her in death in 2018.
Charlotte and Jay loved spending time with their family at Sunup Bay on Lake Coeur d’Alene. They also traveled with friends on yearly trips to Hawaii. She was never too far away from playing bridge with friends or helping anyone who needed medical help in her small community. Charlotte was also an active member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, which works to provide educational opportunities for female students worldwide.
Charlotte is survived by her children, David (Nancy), Susan (Mark) and Dan (Annie); and grandchildren Amanda and Kate, Brandan, Nick and Sam. Also surviving is her sister, Nan (Ray) Harbour Burby; in-laws Patricia Peterson and Kay and JoAnn Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Charles Harbour, and sister Winnie.
At this time there will not be a funeral service, but a memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the Genesee Education Foundation, 330 W. Ash St., Genesee, ID 83832.
A private service will be held in the summer.
