Charlotte Andrews, lovingly known to friends as “Chuck,” to family as “Charlie” and to her dad as “Charles,” his “best boy,” passed away in Boise on the beautiful snowy day of Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, with her two daughters at her side.
Charlotte was born April 28, 1968, in Grangeville, to Celestine and Ron Andrews. Coming into a family of three boys, everyone was surprised to bring home a girl. It took some time for her brothers to warm up to the idea of a sister but eventually were known to spoil her with oversized stuffed animals, reading her comics for hours and using their allowance to buy her ice cream after going to the pool.
The family loved driving up to the mountains behind Grangeville, where they camped and bottle hunted. Charlotte grew up in a neighborhood full of kids her age and had fond memories of playing in the field across the street and campouts in friends’ back yards.
After graduating high school and attending Lewis-Clark State College, she moved to Cottonwood, where she married and had her prayers answered by having two little girls, Nicole and Whitney. She remembered her time as a stay-at-home mom to be her most fulfilling years. Her daughters will always remember those as their most special years as well.
Charlotte appreciated the small things in life. She found her joy in the outdoors — hiking, four-wheeling and enjoying the calm beauty of nature. Everyone admired her crafting skills, which she shared with her mom. She was most well known for her witty sense of humor, which brought happiness and joy to everyone in her life.
In her most recent years of life, Charlotte bravely battled her cancer while still enjoying every day and bringing much joy to her family. From biking the Boise Greenbelt, hiking in the foothills, going for “fancy coffee” dates with her daughters and working with her dad on various projects, she spent her days appreciating each that God had gifted her.
Charlotte was proceeded in death by her mom (Celestine Andrews). She is survived by her daughters (Nicole and Whitney), her dad (Ronald Andrews) and her three brothers (Jeff, Mark and Terry).
Our deepest gratitude goes out to her oncology team and those who cared for and reached out to her.