Charlotte Andrews, lovingly known to friends as “Chuck,” to family as “Charlie” and to her dad as “Charles,” his “best boy,” passed away in Boise on the beautiful snowy day of Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, with her two daughters at her side.

Charlotte was born April 28, 1968, in Grangeville, to Celestine and Ron Andrews. Coming into a family of three boys, everyone was surprised to bring home a girl. It took some time for her brothers to warm up to the idea of a sister but eventually were known to spoil her with oversized stuffed animals, reading her comics for hours and using their allowance to buy her ice cream after going to the pool.