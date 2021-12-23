Charlotte Anne Kernan Schacher, 87, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Charlotte was born in Lewiston to Earl and Irene Kernan on July 16, 1934. She served in the U.S. Army in 1953 to 1954 and was honorably discharged as a Private First Class. She married Edward “Bud” Schacher on Aug. 18, 1956, in Keuterville. They raised their nine kids in Cottonwood for 28 years. They loved hunting, fishing and camping in the wilds of Idaho. Many of the wildlife pictures she painted were photographed by herself or her family. They later moved to Lewiston, then to Sweetwater and bought a ranch and some cattle. After the loss of her husband, she moved back to Lewiston and became a full-time artist. “From my earliest years I have always loved to paint. Whether it was painting house or painting pictures, it didn’t matter. I loved to paint!”
She served on the board of directors of The Valley Art Center, as a member of the Idaho Watercolor Society, as a board member of the Snake River Showcase, as a member of Bridging the Arts and as a volunteer at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown. She also enjoyed her job as a Deputy Clerk working at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. She attended Lewis-Clark State College later in life and graduated with an Associate of Arts in clerical work.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers, John and Fred; her sister, Mary; grandson Samuel Schacher; as well as too many other loved ones to mention.
Charlotte is survived by her sister, Kathleen Dorgan, of Boone, N.C.; sisters-in-law Bev Ferguson, of Cottonwood, Kathy Gibbs, of Lewiston, Josephine Schoo, of Grangeville; daughter Jody Braun, of Lewiston; son John (Jenni) Schacher, of Lewiston; daughter Julie Grove, of Lewiston; son Joe (Bonnie) Schacher, of Lewiston; Jerry Schacher (Wanda), of Lewiston; Jesse (Barb) Schacher, of Newport; Janie (Terry) Andrews, of Lewiston; Janet (Dave) Branson, of Nez Perce; and Jason (Heather) Schacher, of Lewiston. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who were all loved and cherished — including her canine companion, Teddy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, Gary Sinise Foundation, or your favorite charity in Charlotte’s name.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 8, 2022, at CrossPoint Alliance Church in Lewiston. A military graveside will be held during her favorite time of year in the spring of 2022 in Keuterville.