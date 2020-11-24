Charles Reginald “Rex” Crookes passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
He was born Aug. 30, 1931, in Duncan, British Columbia, Canada, to Charles and Edith Crookes and he grew up in Ta Ta Creek, B.C., where his family owned a gas station. Rex told many stories from his childhood that involved horses, fishing and sleighing down the big hill behind the dance hall with his friends, Freddy and Loren. Rex attended school through the eighth grade and then started working in a sawmill packing slabs.
In 1949, Rex moved with his family to Oceanside, Calif., where he worked various jobs running scrapers, bulldozers and other pieces of heavy machinery. Rex joined the International Union of Operating Engineers, of which he was a proud member for more than 60 years.
It was in California where Rex met his future wife, Wilma Rae Courtney. They spent some time dating and getting to know each other, but their wedding would come at a later date because Rex joined the U.S. Army to serve during the Korean War. Once the Army learned of Rex’s construction background, he went on special detail to the Air Force to help build runways and bombing targets for the bombers on Okinawa. It was during his service that Rex gained full citizenship in America, a country he’s always been proud to live in.
After his service, Rex returned home and married his love, Wilma, on Feb. 7, 1959. While living in California they had two children, Michael and Regina, whom he and his wife loved very much. In 1965, Rex and his family moved to Orofino so Rex could take a job working on Dworshak Dam. The dam was a massive job and Rex was one of the first people hired on and one of the last to leave. They decided to stay in Orofino after the dam was completed and Rex started a backhoe service and continued to work for local construction companies. Rex worked on many of the highways from Idaho to California, and it seemed like there wasn’t a stretch of road wherever the family traveled that Rex didn’t work on. Rex finished his career working with Lonnie and Shannon Simpson at Debco Construction. They became family and Rex was honored when Lonnie and Shannon gave their son, Evan, his middle name to honor him.
Rex was a loving father and husband, and he eventually became a loving grandfather too. He had four grandchildren, Hayden, Rayla, Dillon and Evan, whom he loved deeply and helped to shape into the people they are now.
All the people whose lives he touched will remember him as the strong, loving and helpful man he was; and we all aspire to be as great of a person.
Rex is survived by his sister, Sharon Baker; children Michael Astorga (married to Jacquie), of Seal Beach, Calif., and Gina Lohman (married to Steve), of Lewiston; as well as his grandchildren, Hayden, Rayla, Dillon and Evan.
There will be a COVID-safe celebration of life from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Ernie’s Steakhouse in Lewiston. Everyone who has fond memories of Rex is welcome to attend.