Charles “Pete” Sumrall Collins, 95 years old, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Living Spring Residential Care in Lewiston. He was a wonderful and kind father, grandfather, husband, brother and friend.
He was born Sept. 18, 1926, in Ranger, Texas, to Earl Wilburn and Katie Jane Yocum Collins, one of nine children. “Pete” was his nickname, given about 92 years ago, when the kids of the family had an impromptu rodeo. They put 3-year-old Charles on a steer and turned him loose. Someone yelled “Pecos Pete on a Bucking Bronc.” From then on, most people knew him as “Pete.”
He moved to New Mexico in 1936, where he met Lola, his longtime love and wife; they got married June 20, 1947. They moved to Lewiston in 1956 and spent his life caring for his family and his church. He became an Asotin County Commissioner in 1978, owned a construction business, and then worked at Potlatch Mill for many years. He was always a funny guy who loved telling jokes, poems and stories, while laughing and enjoying family and friends. He spent many fun times camping, hunting and fishing.
Pete is survived by his sons, Edward Collins, Harold Collins and Allen Collins (wife Chris Collins), and his daughters, Patricia Fowler (husband John Fowler) and Nancy Maechtle (husband Tom Maechtle). He is also survived by one sister, Gerry Ramsey, in New Mexico. Pete was the most loved man by his seven children, 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. His wife, Lola McCleskey Collins, two daughters, Janet Spring and Sharon Collins, one grandson, Marcus Fowler, and his other siblings preceded him in death.
Pete was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Clarkston, where he served for many years. He lived his life well with faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home with interment at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. The service will also be live streamed on Vassar-Rawls’ Facebook page. Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 816 Sycamore St., Clarkston, WA 99403.