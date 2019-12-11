Words can’t begin to describe how one person can bring so much love to so many people in 81 years here on Earth. Charles Nylic Low Partee, or “Nick” as he was called by those who held him close to their hearts, was born June 14, 1938, to Edna Pauline Beck and Charles Stewart Low, in Orofino. On Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, he was surrounded by his family in the last hours before his heavenly body went to be with Jesus.
As a young boy in the shadows of the Clearwater forest, he spent his summers working in the forest clearing brush at the age of 13. Nick joined the United States Navy in 1956, directly after graduating from Orofino High School. Nick met the love of his life, Barbara “Bobbie” Ann Brooks, and they were married on Jan. 17, 1959, in Washington, D.C. They had three children together, Charles Gregory, Karen Denise and Carla Jean.
In his 20 years of service, his family lived in many places. He worked as a linguist and spoke Romanian, Chinese and Spanish. He retired as chief petty officer first class in August 1976 and decided that Idaho was the place he wanted to raise his family. One of his highest honors in the military was the Chinese American Relationship Award for his service at the Shu Jen Orphanage in Taipei, Taiwan. He was the first naval personnel to receive this honor.
After moving his family to Idaho, he went to college to get his degree in education at Lewis-Clark State College and a master’s in education at the University of Idaho. He did this simultaneously while working full time. Nick was known to always put his family first. He never missed a sporting event for his children or grandchildren.
Family fondly remembers camping, fishing, Sunday dinners and all holidays spent at his house with our mother. His grandchildren remember him always singing nursery rhymes, playing cards and Monopoly.
He not only touched the lives of his family, but of those he taught over the years. He was always one to give a helping hand. No one was a stranger to him. He would talk to anyone who would listen. From then on, they would become friends.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sisters Phyllis and Judy; daughters Denise (Ray) Boyd and Carla (Tony) Edmison; grandchildren Brett (Christine) Boyd, Brad (Mallory) Dudra, Victor (Mikki) Wolf, Brian (Sherrece) Boyd, Phillip Wolf, Payton Wolf, Alishia (Dagen) Reel, Daunte and Quinton Edmison; and great-grandchildren Talan, Michael, Landon, Caleb, Micah, Karina, Samuel, Leighton, Lucas, Sebastian and Jaxon.
He was preceded in death by his son, Greg; grandson Tyler; sister Ann; his cousin, who was more like a brother, Ronny Beck; and his parents and grandparents.
A celebration of life with be at 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 840 10th St., Clarkston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to ANRF (Arthritis National Research Foundation) in his name. Go to https://curearthritis.org/rheumatoid-arthritis-research/ to donate.