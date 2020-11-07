Charles N. Carter Jr., 89, a resident of Moscow, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
Chuck was born July 28, 1931, in Lewiston to Charles and Delma (Carlson) Carter Sr. He attended and graduated from Potlatch High School in 1950.
Chuck joined the Army National Guard and served in Korea. He was discharged from the Army on April 17, 1953, as a sergeant.
He and Carol Strong were married Aug. 1, 1951, at Colorado Springs, Colo., where he was stationed at the time he was in the Army. After his military service, Chuck worked at the Potlatch Mill in Lewiston. Later, the couple moved to Moscow, where they owned and operated the Richfield service station for several years. They later owned and operated Moscow Auto Service. He never really retired but just slowed down.
Chuck was happiest when he was in the outdoors four-wheeling, motorcycling, camping, wood cutting, snowmobiling, boating and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Carol, and children Barbara and Craig Doan, Bruce and Amy Carter, Diana and Lonny Gregg, and Daniel and Dana Carter. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Kenneth, Robert and James Carter.
At his request, no service will be held.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Gritman Medical Center for their care and kindness shown to Chuck.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.