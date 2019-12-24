Charles M. Vogelsong, 89, of Riggins, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Boise.
He was born near Seattle. He graduated from Lewiston High School and attended the University of Idaho in Moscow.
Chuck was married to Georgianna Walters Vogelsong for 46 years.
He was self-employed most of his life, owning a variety of businesses in Lewiston and in Riggins. He was a regular contributor to the Letters to the Editor in the Lewiston Tribune on a variety of topics. He enjoyed trout fishing in Riggins.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Georgianna; daughter Barbara; son Robert; three grandchildren Brian, Dan and Kristina and two great-grandchildren Adam and Benjamin.
