Charles Linden Ridinger

Charles Linden Ridinger, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, surrounded by his family. Treating her husband with the utmost dignity and respect, Chuck’s wife Jan, cared for him at home until his passing.

Chuck was born at the family homestead on April 24, 1933, in Alzada, Mont., to Frank and Lula (Howery) Ridinger. He had two brothers, Bill and Frank Jr., and a sister, Francis, who all grew up with him on the family farm. They all preceded him in death.