Charles Jerald “Jerry” Harlan died peacefully Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his home in Mountain Home, Idaho, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. March 12 at the Calvary Chapel Fellowship of Mountain Home. Cremation is under the care of Rost Funeral home, McMurtrey Chapel in Mountain Home, Idaho.
Jerry was born Jan. 18, 1938, in Atascadero, Calif., to Percy and Katherine Harlan. In 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Marlene, and they settled in Parkfield, Calif., to farm and raise their three children.
In 1965, Jerry moved the family to Yuma, Ariz., to pursue a career in aerial application. That profession took him to Idaho in 1969, where he and Marlene established their own crop-dusting business, Harlan Aerial Application, in Craigmont, a place he called home. In 1991, they sold the business and traveled, finally settling in Mountain Home, Idaho, in 2000.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Marlene; daughters Debbie Smith (Brian), of Boise, and Denise Mumm (Marvin), of Kimberly, Idaho; three grandchildren, Danielle Smith (Ryan), Jason Mumm (Jessica) and Jared Mumm; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Larry Harlan, of Yuma, Ariz. He was preceded in death by both parents and his son, Randy.
Donations can be made in Jerry’s name to Shriners Hospitals for Children – Salt Lake City, Fairfax at Virginia Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84103.