Charles G. Cochrane, 89, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home near Princeton.
Charles was born Nov. 18, 1930, at Potlatch, to Eugene and Edna (Bunney) Cochrane. Charles attended the Chamber Flat Country School and the Potlatch schools.
Charles joined the U.S. Army on April 19, 1951, and was later discharged April 18, 1953, as a private first class.
He married Donna Dunn on May 22, 1959, at Coeur d’Alene, and the couple made their home in the Princeton area. Mr. Cochrane was employed by Clearwater Power as a lineman for a few years. He then started working at the Boone Lumber Co. (now Bennett Lumber Products) until he retired in 1993.
Charles then took care of his wife, Donna, who died in 2007, and his mother-in-law, Bertha Dunn, who died in 2008.
Charles loved to go fishing, hunting and camping. He enjoyed driving in the woods and cutting firewood. He enjoyed playing pinochle and working in his garden.
Survivors include two sons, Randy Cochrane, of Princeton, and Delbert Cochrane (Teresa), of Princeton; and one daughter, Kathy Jo Teipelke (David), of Clarkston. Charles is also survived by three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters-in-law, Joan Cochrane and Mathilda Cochrane, both of Potlatch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Foy, Marlin and Duane Cochrane; one infant sister, Leila; and one great-grandson, Finn Cochrane.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Church of the Nazarene in Princeton, with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating with the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Potlatch Post No. 10300 participating. A covered-dish lunch will follow the service. Urn burial will be at the Woodfell Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial gifts are suggested to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. You are invited to leave online condolences and order flowers for the family at www.kramercares.com.