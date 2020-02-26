Charles Eugene Hillestad, of Viola, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his home. He was 84.
Charles was born May 19, 1935, at home in Viola, the only child of Vernon and Shirley (Byers) Hillestad. He attended school at Palouse and Moscow, graduating from Moscow High School. Shortly after, he joined the U.S. Marines and served at Camp Pendleton, Calif. Following his discharge, he went to Nebraska and married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Fritts, on Aug. 31, 1959, in Crawford, Neb. They moved to Princeton for a time and then to Viola, where they have made their home since.
Charles began his career at Potlatch Lumber and retired as the plant superintendent at the time the mill closed. He enjoyed hunting, his tree farm, “making wood,” working in the woods, as well as raising cattle, pigs and chickens.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Marilyn, at their rural Viola home; his daughter, Tami (Jim) Jeffords, in Clarkston; and his son, Tim Hillestad, of Viola. He also leaves five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Viola Cemetery. Family friend Eddie Gray will officiate.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola, ID 83872.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.net.