Charles Eugene Coppler passed peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
He was born into a farming family Sept. 16, 1937, in upper Michigan. He graduated from Arizona State University in 1960 with a degree in construction engineering. He had a very successful career in bridge construction, completing bridges up and down the state of California. Two notable projects were the new Dumbarton Bridge and a major Cline Avenue Bridge in East Chicago, Ind. He also completed a bridge over the Snake River at Lewiston.
It was in Lewiston that he retired and pursued his love of woodworking and bowl turning. He enjoyed many years of retirement in Idaho and made lifelong friends.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Coppler; son Tom Coppler; and daughter Janet Coppler. His son, Scott Coppler, preceded Chuck in death.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. July 2 at Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston.