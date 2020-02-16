Early on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, Charles Edwin Deobald, 95, passed away in Lewiston.
Charles, known to most as Charlie, was born Jan. 14, 1925, in Kendrick, to Edwin Albert and Anna (Becker) Deobald. He attended school in Kendrick and, immediately following graduation in 1943, was drafted into World War II and started his journey to the European theater. His boot camp and medic training were in Texas. Then in the spring of 1944, he traveled with his unit, the 29th Infantry Division, 115th Medical Detachment, to England for further training. And on June 6, 1944, forever known as D-Day, he was on an infantry landing craft bound for Omaha Beach on Normandy with his bedroll and field pack. A few weeks later, on July 30, 1944, Charlie was shot in the thigh while “just minding his own business” and recovered in England before rejoining his unit. After an honorable discharge, he became a member of the reserves and during the Korean Conflict was called back, this time stationed at Fort Warden in Port Townsend, Wash.
After returning to Kendrick, he met Elizabeth “Bette” Oylear when her family stopped by the Kendrick Garage for fuel while traveling to Idaho to visit relatives. The relationship started then and they were married March 6, 1950. Charles Dennis (Denny) joined them April 15, 1951, followed by Jesse Edwin (Jed) in 1954.
During Charlie’s years in Kendrick, he ran the Kendrick Garage along with his brother, John. Charlie finally hung up the oil hoses and keys to the bulk truck in 2002. During his time in Kendrick, he can count serving as mayor for one term and helping with the construction of the Kendrick Memorial Pool as achievements. He also looked forward to being a flag bearer in the Kendrick Locust Blossom parade; he participated until he was 90.
Charlie enjoyed gardening and preserving his produce over his many years. He stayed tuned to politics and always enjoyed making sense of the complex stock market. He also grew into an avid fan of the Seattle Mariners and Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball. He was certainly known to be a talker, and those who knew him well also knew his love and concern for those he was close to.
In his later years, Charlie became an active member in the veterans’ community. He was a lifelong member of the Veterans of Foreign War post 3913 Baker-Lind, and spent the last few years of his life at the VA home in Lewiston. It wasn’t easy for him to leave his lifelong home in Kendrick, but before long he was an active member of the community and enjoyed the quality of life it provided. The family is very grateful for the VA, and we can’t express enough gratitude to all the caregivers. It was a blessing knowing he was loved and cared for, and he was happy for fresh ears to chat.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Elizabeth “Bette” (Oylear) Deobald; sons Charles “Dennis” Deobald and Jesse Edwin “Jed” Deobald; and siblings Arlene (Deobald) Watts-Wallace, Annabel “Ann” (Deobald) Keene, Theodore Lee “Ted” Deobald and John Albert Deobald. Charles is survived by his daughter-in-law, Nancy (Dollemore) Deobald; granddaughter Elizabeth “Christy” Deobald and wife Courtney Gould; grandson Kevin Jones and wife Nicole; and great-grandsons Oliver and Quinn Jones.
A memorial service will be held later in the spring. As a memorial gift, the family suggests either the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston or the Kendrick Memorial Pool. For the VA, please make checks out to Idaho Veterans Assistance League — North and add “Activities” to the note. The address is 821 21st Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501. For the Kendrick Pool, please send to the city of Kendrick, P.O. Box 195, Kendrick, ID 83537, attn: Scholarships.