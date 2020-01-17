Charles Edward Gibbs

The world lost a great pilot and excellent airplane mechanic. Charlie Gibbs took his last flight from this Earth on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Charlie was the first born of Irwin and Marguerite (Starr) Gibbs on Feb. 27, 1929, in Moorcroft, Wyo. He lived in several places as his parents moved from one place to another, always following work. When he was a young teen, the weather over on the coast of Washington proved to be unbearable, so he was put on the train to go live with his Grandma Starr in Wyoming, where the weather agreed with him. His parents moved to Spokane County and built a farm and ranch above Clayton, and Charlie eventually joined them. He was active in National FFA Organization and played football.
Charlie went to work for Deer Park Brick and later pulled green chain for Deer Park Pine. He met a woman named V. Marie Newcomb (Edman), who had two young boys, Robert and Albert. She was working for Earl Mix at the store and theater in Deer Park. They married, and Charlie raised the boys as his own. Albert took the name Gibbs. Robert kept Newcomb. Then as a couple, they went over to Bonners Ferry, Idaho, to build dike roads. While finishing up that job, a daughter was conceived, Carrie Sue, and she was born in Deer Park, just after the family returned from working in Idaho. Later a son, Michale Gordon, was born. Charlie’s marriage to Marie ended in 1967. He remained in the area of Wenatchee, working at his hobby for Magee Aviation, at the Pangborn Airport in East Wenatchee, at least three to four hours each day, after working in the Quincy job.
Later, he fell in love and married Roberta Willoughby (Flick) on Oct. 8, 1969. The wedding was held at her parents’ home in Gunnison, Colo. They made a home in Quincy, Wash., as she was employed for Quincy Columbia Basin Irrigation District. Charlie worked for the Kenite company, both at the plant in town and out at the pit, hauling the diatomaceous ore from the foothills of the Frenchman Hills into the plant in a Mack truck with a belly dump.
His love of flying was a constant in life. He worked hard to get his A&P and other needed certifications. He and Roberta moved to Colorado, where he worked in aviation, then, for a short time, they lived in Vernal, Utah. They moved to Kamiah in 1982, where he opened Kamiah Air Service. In 2000, he moved his service to Grangeville, where there was more room to accommodate his accumulation of aircraft equipment and tools.
Charlie made many friends over the decades — some because of airplanes, others because of the fun of playing cards or other meeting activities in the area.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Roberta; his son and stepsons; sister Peggy Gibbs; and brother William Gibbs.
He is survived by his brother, Glenn Gibbs; sister Marge O’Connor; daughter Carrie Sue Suldovsky (William); grandchildren Stephiane Gibbs, Josh Gibbs, Spencer Gibbs, Mathew Suldovsky (Rachel) and William Suldovsky (Brianne); many nieces and nephews; and great-grandchildren Lash, Madeline Faith, Oliva and Oliver Gibbs.
Cremation has taken place. At his request, no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.