Charles Edward Chase (Charlie) joined Jesus on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at his home, after a long and courageous journey with cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Christi Chase; mother, Nellie Chase; sister, Patricia Larson and husband Lyman; nephews Jerimy Chase, Chase Larson and wife Emily, and Logan Chase; nieces Cindy Patterson and husband Aaron, Marta Crichton and husband Grant and Brook Chase; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.