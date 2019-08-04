Charles Dudley Darst and Linda Lee (Blakkolb) Darst

Charles “Chuck” Dudley Darst passed away in Surprise, Ariz., Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, after a short battle with a brain tumor. He was 77. He joins his wife, Linda Lee (Blakkolb) Darst, who preceded him in death in Sun City West, Ariz., July 21, 2018, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was 75.
Both Chuck and Linda graduated from Clarkston High School (classes of ’59 and ’61), where they met and fell in love. They would remain together for the rest of their lives. Chuck was a pilot for United Airlines, where he spent his entire career. He retired as a captain in 1999, having spent well more than 20,000 hours in the air. Chuck was a lifelong musician, playing instruments ranging from the trumpet to the piano. He enjoyed bluegrass music and picking the banjo and mandolin.
Linda had a career of her own, as a member of PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization), an international sisterhood dedicated to the advancement of women. She was initiated into Chapter AS in Clarkston and was a member of Chapter Z in Alexandria, Va., Chapter EO in Bellevue, Wash., and Chapter DY in Sun City West, Ariz. She served seven years as an officer for Washington State PEO, culminating in 1991 when she was elected president. She also served various roles at the international level.
Chuck and Linda were both loving parents of two sons, Geoffrey and Christopher, whom they raised in Bellevue, Wash. Linda was an active volunteer in the local schools, including serving as president of the PTA. She was also a den mother in the Cub Scouts for both boys. Chuck helped with Little League baseball coaching and Boy Scouts of America.
Chuck and Linda are survived by sons Geoffrey and Christopher, daughters-in-law Karen and Brenda and grandchildren Elizabeth, Christopher, Lily and Parker. Chuck is also survived by his sister, Judy Bonson, and his brother, Dale Darst. Linda is also survived by her sister, Sara Cranston.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Georgene Blakkolb.
Chuck and Linda were both cremated and their remains will be interred at 11 a.m. Aug. 9 at Clarkston Vineland Cemetary. A brief memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the PEO Program for Continuing Education: https://donations.peointernational.org.