Charles D. Russell, a very smart and hard-working guy, cranky-looking outside but very caring inside, died from cancer Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
Butch, a nickname given to him by his grandpa and what his family called him, was born Dec. 7, 1959, to Reece and Claudia Russell, at Othello, Wash. He also had a sister, Brenda Russell Wolff. As a boy, he lived between Shelton, Wash., Pasco and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
He was in the U.S. Navy and then worked in Lewiston welding stoves, then boats, and got into construction doing ironwork and finally road construction, which he enjoyed the most. He worked for many companies, traveling in his RV with his cat, Kiki, and sometimes Sandy, his cocker spaniel.
Becky and Butch were together for 35 years, married during most of them. He has a stepdaughter, Jennifer Nicholson. He and Becky remained friends and Becky cared for him while he was sick. His mother brought home-cooked food, hoping he would feel better. Becky was with him at his home when he died.
He was preceded in death by his father, sister, grandparents, and other family and friends. Charles had a lot of knowledge and skills and could figure out how to do almost anything. He liked learning by watching others and would help you out if he could. He did help many people.
He didn’t want a service but said he would miss friends and family, and his cats, Simon and Tiggers.