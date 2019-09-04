Charles R. Workman, 94, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Jan. 30, 1925, to Stephen and Nina Workman, in Republican City, Neb.
Chuck was the first born, followed by Buck, Anna Lora, Frank and Nina Maye.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in Hollrige, Neb., in January 1943. He was in boot camp at Farragut, Idaho.
Chuck met his wife, Letha Marie Horner, at a roller skating rink in Phillipsburg, Kan. They were communicating by letters and, after boot camp, he went to Phillipsburg, and they were married July 12, 1943.
Five children came of this marriage: Frank (1944), Connie (1946), Donald (1948), Sheila (1951) and Susan (1964).
Chuck and Marie lived in Washington and California before moving to Lewiston in December 1961. In 1987, Chuck retired from Potlatch Forests Inc., and they moved to Dixie, Idaho. They wintered in Wellton, Ariz., for 16 years.
Please join us in a celebration of life from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Warrior Room at the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston.
A huge thank you to the Elite Hospice nurse, Jennifer, and those on call. Also thanks to both bath ladies, Connie and Laura. A very special thank you to Erica Eller, who was there 24/7 to care for Chuck. You were a blessing from God to all of us.