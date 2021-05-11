Charles “Chuck” L. Wilson, 79, of Grangeville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at his home with his family.
Chuck was born Jan. 5, 1942, in Vancouver, Wash., to Naomi (Johnson) Wilson and Lester Wilson. In 1952, his family moved to Troy, Mont., when he was 10 years old and he met the love of his life. Early on, Chuck was like a MacGyver. He made his own radio in grade school using a radiator as an antenna and drove his teacher batty. At age 15, he went to live with his grandparents in Camas, Wash. He was involved in high school sports. He graduated high school in Camas, Wash., and then went back to Troy, Mont., and married his childhood sweetheart.
He then went to Electronic Trade School in Portland, Ore., and graduated. Chuck and his wife, Pat, moved several times early in their marriage. They lived in California for a while and had their first daughter. They then moved to Libby, Mont. He worked for St. Regis as a checker on the log docks and on a green chain Stetson Ross machine. He loved to ride motorcycles and he had a talent not only in riding them but as a mechanic too. With that passion, he decided to open his own motorcycle store called “Motorcycle Heaven,” which he was an authorized dealer for Kawasaki, Huskavarna and Hodaka. The business was well known for the great service they offered from Canada to the Bajas.
Chuck started two motorcycle racetracks — one in Naples, Idaho, and the other in Libby, Mont. He provided all the trophies for the races. During this time, he and his wife had their second daughter and third daughter. His motorcycle business was listed on the Dunn & Bradstreet for two consecutive years. Cycle Illustrated featured him in their magazine in 1969. Also, he was recognized in the Who’s Who America.
Chuck moved his family to Juliaetta and went to work for Lewiston Cycle and Auto from 1974-88. In 1983, he established the Banana Belt user group and was president from 1984-89. During that time, Chuck opened his own computer store called CLW Computers. Chuck was also a computer programmer and he had the opportunity to program the Idaho State Tax program in the ’80s along with Bob Meyers. He taught computer basic at Lewis-Clark State College. Cougar Mountain Accounting Software company chose Chuck to be the beta test site for their accounting software. Dunn & Bradstreet listed his computer business for four years.
His third business adventure was CLW Outdoor Sports, where you would see him at various gun and sport shows throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington, selling knives, swords, crossbows, etc.
He was also an author. Loving the wilderness of Canada inspired him to write a trilogy. The first book was published in 2008 titled “A Wild Canadian Adventure – Lost in Canada.” The second book was published the following year, in 2009, and was titled “The Search is On.” The third book of the trilogy was in the works, but unfortunately he got ill and was unable to complete it; however, his family will honor him by carrying on his writing style so that his third book will be published.
He was a member of the Elks Club.
Chuck always enjoyed the great outdoors and he took his family on many adventures. He loved to do things out of the ordinary. He always loved being with his family, going camping, fishing, traveling, exploring, playing pinochle, steam engine trains, riding ATVs and motorcycles. He would read or tell stories around a campfire and taught the grandchildren to snipe hunt.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 60-plus years, Pat; daughter Rheanda (John) Jabbora, Brenda (Jeff) Copeland, Angel (Michael) van Houten; grandchildren Thomas (Laura) Jabbora, John Jr. Jabbora, Rheanda Jr. Jabbora, Danial Copeland, Joseph Copeland, Paul Copeland, Sarah Copeland, Jonathan (Shayla) van Houten, Thia (Lafe) Waller, Harley van Houten, Naomi van Houten; great-grandchildren Tristan van Houten, Owen van Houten, Jonah van Houten, Christopher Waller, Thomas Jr. Jabbora; and aunt Beverly Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Lester Wilson; Moses and Eunice Wilson (grandparents); Howard Johnson (maternal grandfather); Glen Wilson (uncle); Naomi Wilson (mother); Rassie Wilson (uncle); Mary Wilson (aunt); Jacob Jabbora (grandson); and Grant Wilson (uncle).
We would like to express our appreciation and thanks to the hospice staff of Syringa Hospital, Dr. Justin Jones and Dr. Wichit Srikureja.
And a special thanks to the not-so-handy handyman.
The family would like to invite you to celebrate with us: Charles “Chuck” L. Wilson “Celebration of Life,” 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Cottonwood. A potluck reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
“He will swallow up death in victory; and the LORD GOD will wipe away tears from off all faces; and the rebuke of his people shall he take away from off all the earth: for the LORD hath spoken it.” — Isaiah 25:8 KJV.