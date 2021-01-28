Charles “Chuck” Fabian Carroll, 84, of Colfax, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Chuck was born to John (Fabe) and Geneva Carroll on Sept. 18, 1936, in Colfax. One of 12 Carroll children, he and his brother, Marv, were surrounded by their nine sisters and did the best they could to survive. He attended school in Colfax, graduating from Colfax High School in 1954.
Chuck then performed a two-year deployment in the military, stationed in Puerto Rico for much of the time. He returned to Colfax and, in 1957, at the Top Notch in Colfax, he met his soul mate, Marlene. They were married in 1959, embarking on an almost 60-year partnership in marriage together.
Chuck went to every college in Washington as he saved enough money to go to classes to pursue his teaching degree. He eventually finished his degree at Washington State University, whereupon he and Marlene and their two young sons moved to Oak Harbor, where he started his teaching career. The family moved back to Colfax in 1967, where Chuck taught math at Colfax High School for the next 40-plus years.
Family can be an inclusive term. Chuck came from a family with 12 kids. He and Marlene had two kids together. However, it can be accurately stated that Chuck actually had tens of thousands of kids over his teaching career. “Mr. Carroll” truly had a lot of kids.
At one time or another, Chuck coached almost every sport that Colfax High School had to offer, including football, basketball, cross country, track, golf, as well as the math team and Little League during the summer. The Dodgers and, later, the Clippers were perennial contenders for the Little League title under his guidance. In 1979, the Colfax cross country team he coached was the state champion. He was also a football referee in Whitman County for a number of years.
Chuck and Marlene lived in the same house on Cedar Street for the 50-plus years since they returned to Colfax in 1967. While the interior of the home changed immensely over time, the love and memories generated therein remain the same. Chuck did the majority of the remodeling work to the home over time.
As his family expanded, with addition of new daughters-in-law and grandchildren, Chuck and Marlene became avid travelers, traveling the world to see and spend time with family and grandchildren. Their travels took them to many countries in Western Europe, to Japan, and even a small day-trip into Morocco. They even made frequent trips to the wilds of Yakima.
To say that Chuck was an avid golfer would be an understatement of epic proportions. He was out playing golf any chance he had. His temperature cutoff was “around” 40, but he was often out there if it was above freezing. Chuck has two holes-in-one to his credit, as well as being club champion at the Colfax Golf and Country Club.
For Chuck, family came first. He never missed any family event for his kids or grandkids. His supportive and loving presence to his family formed the bedrock of the life he lived. He led by example, and what an example it was to all who knew him.
He is survived by his children, Chuck Jr. (Lynn) and Jay (Jill); his grandchildren, Lizzy, Andy, Catherine (Ray), Katie (Taylor), Ben and Sam; five of his sisters, Kathryn, Betty, Helen, Genie and Judy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene; his parents, John and Geneva Carroll; his brothers, John and Marvin; and his sisters, Barbara, Shirley, Dorothy and Susan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to Peace Lutheran Church, the Colfax Golf Foundation or the Whitman County Hospital Foundation.
A memorial service will be scheduled in the future to honor and remember Chuck’s life. An online guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com.
Bruning Funeral Home in Colfax is caring for the family.