Charles “Chuck” Edward Davison, 79, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center because of complications of COPD.
Chuck was born Dec. 20, 1940, in Granby, Mo., to Lee Roy Davison and Charlotte Amberg Davison. He lived in Missouri until 1960, when he joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1960-65. After his time in the service, he moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1965 and has been here ever since.
Chuck retired from Clearwater Paper and loved driving cab and working at the Clarkston Senior Center. He was a member of the Clarkston Eagles. Chuck always loved a good auction and enjoyed working on cars until they became too tech. He was very social and outgoing and loved to get together for family events both in Missouri and in Idaho.
Chuck is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Rich) Davison, of Lewiston; brother Gene (Linda) Davison, of Missouri; sisters Mae Oehring, of Missouri, Virginia Akehurst, of Missouri, Agnes (Bob) Davis, of Oklahoma, Wilma Madewell, of Arkansas, and Janette (George) Burgess, of Missouri; granddaughter Amanda Marshall, of Italy; special friend Suzanne, of Lewiston; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; son Charlie Davison; and siblings Kathleen Davison, Pauline Darity, Bill Davison, Jack Davison and Pearl McCleary.
A private graveside service will be in Juliaetta.