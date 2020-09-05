Charles “Chuck” Dean Koepke, 57, of Othello, Wash., passed Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident while riding with his son, Chuckie.
Chuck was born Oct. 12, 1962, in Grangeville, to Jason and Charlotte Koepke. He joined brothers Mark and Leonard and six minutes later was joined by twin brother Russ. Two years later, brother Jack completed the family.
The family lived at Elk City and later Pierce, where Chuck graduated from Timberline High School in 1981. He was very active in artwork, which continued throughout his early years in Othello, building Christmas displays throughout the city and painting windows for seniors.
Chuck married Lorett Paolma in May 1988. Together they raised sons Jason and Charles “Chuckie.”
At the time of his death, Chuck was employed by the Hutterite Mint Farm. He especially enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow co-workers as well as the opportunity to play with the big boy toys, aka farm equipment. Known throughout Othello as “The Sprinkler Guy,” Chuck installed and maintained sprinkler systems, keeping much of Othello green.
Chuck was a friend to many, and to many he was a best friend. Those who truly knew him were blessed to have him near. We show how much we loved and cared for Chuck through our actions as we live on with him forever in our hearts. Keep all the memories you have had with Chuck tucked close to your heart.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Jason, and his brother, Mark.
Left to mourn him are his sons, Jason, of Texas, and Chuckie, with whom he shared his home in Othello; brothers Leonard, Russ and Jack, all living in Idaho; mother Charlotte, of Coos Bay, Ore.; and other family members. He also leaves a multitude of friends, especially Yvonne Dixon; his farm friends; fishing buddies; local business people; and it seems like most everyone he ever came in contact with. All of us were subject to his unrelenting sense of humor.
To honor and celebrate his life, an open-casket viewing was held Aug. 21 at Stevens Funeral Chapel, followed by a graveside service and burial Aug. 22 at Bess Hampton Cemetery in Othello. Following the services, a luncheon was held at the mint farm where Chuck worked. Family and friends gathered to reminisce many good times with Chuck.
The family would especially like to express their deeply felt gratitude to the Hutterite community for their compassion during this tragic time.